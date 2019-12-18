Thursday, Dec. 19

Observe, tighten your strategy and prepare to make changes that will position you for new beginnings. There is no rush, so don’t let anyone push or pressure you to act quickly. Time is on your side, and putting your plan together properly will be what leads to success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Go about your business. Listen to your heart, not to what someone tries to lead you to believe. Concentrate on your responsibilities and what you have to finish to avoid criticism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do what you do best and take the helm. Refuse to get pulled into situations that will slow you down. If someone overreacts, take charge and get the job done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a deep breath, organize your day and prepare to get things done. If someone tries to interfere, give him or her a task and keep moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change of plans can be to your advantage. Being in the right place at the right time will enable you to capitalize on a situation as it unfolds.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let setbacks cause emotional mayhem. The opportunities will far exceed any challenges you face as you move toward your goal. Stand tall and give your all.