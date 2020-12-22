Wednesday, Dec. 23

Relax and don’t overreact. Look at the consequences before leaping into something. Put more time and effort into personal improvement, instead of trying to change others. Mull over your options and make the necessary preparations to indulge in something you feel compelled to do. Take your time and do things right the first time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep the peace at home and when dealing with friends and relatives. It’s better to observe and be objective when others decide to share opinions. Focus on improving your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep the momentum flowing. Refuse to let outside influences slow you down or cause uncertainty. Look for opportunities; you will meet individuals who can help you bring about positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be a leader, not a follower. Set the standard, follow your heart and do what you do best. An offer looks promising. Don’t let an emotional situation slow you down.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to get involved in someone’s dilemma. You have enough to do without taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Less talk and more action will help you reach your objective.