Tuesday, Aug. 6
Patience will be required. Don’t try to fix something that isn’t broken. Trust in your ability to move forward on your own if necessary. If you are a leader, not a follower, doors will open for you. Physical fitness and good health should be priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Making a positive change at home or at work will ease stress. Spend time with someone who gets you and understands your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t labor over what others are doing. Stay focused on what you want to achieve and steer clear of anyone trying to manipulate you to do otherwise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you do something helpful for a loved one or for a cause you believe in, exciting prospects will develop. Taking a trip, reconnecting with an old friend and exploring new possibilities are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Share your feelings only with someone you trust. Don’t let a change someone makes ruin your plans or stand in the way of your success. Let experience be your guide.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Dive into something you want to do wholeheartedly, but don’t let anyone suck you into something with hype and false information. Joint ventures are not in your best interest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change is in order. Don’t sit back and wait for someone else to make the first move. Consider what you want and make it happen.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your emotions out of the equation when dealing with meaningful relationships. If you make a fuss, you’ll face the consequences. Use insight, kindness and affection to get your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be willing to give a little if you want to get something in return. There is money to be made if you invest in something that you have control over.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look out for your own interests. Make health, wealth and happiness your business instead of leaving them up to someone else. The choices you make will have a big effect on your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional change may seem like a good idea, but let whatever has provoked you settle before you make a final decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — The changes you make at home or to essential relationships should be based on truth, facts and what’s best for you. Don’t listen to someone trying to manipulate you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Taking an original approach to the way you earn your living or deal with others will prove valuable when you want support. Be a trendsetter, not a follower.
