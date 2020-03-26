Friday, March 27

You are overdue for a change. Take a moment to consider how you see your life unfolding and what you need to do to follow the path that you find most inviting. Let your heart be your barometer and your imagination be your canvas. Use your skills diversely to excel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Aggressive action won’t get you what you want, but having the willpower to turn your idea into a reality will lead to a better future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what’s right and you will make a difference. Don’t labor over what you cannot achieve when it’s what you can do that counts. Plan a romantic evening with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your power of persuasion will work on some, but not on everyone. Expect to face opposition if you can’t back up what you are asking for with facts and incentives.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An inevitable change will turn out better than anticipated. Don’t waste time; take advantage of an opportunity to explore what’s transpired. A financial gain is heading your way.

