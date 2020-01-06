GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make a physical change that will improve your appearance, position or an important relationship. Less debate and more action will keep you out of trouble.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let pushiness be your downfall. Ask once, and if the answer is no, move on. You’ll come out on top if you are resourceful and focused.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Gather as much information as possible. Make choices based on facts, insight and experience. Taking action rather than waiting for someone else to go first is in your best interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A clean slate will put your mind at ease. Don’t be afraid to follow the path that interests you most. Reach out to those who bring out the best in you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Rest should be scheduled. Kicking back with people who share your interests and concerns will keep you centered and on track with the least amount of physical effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look, see and do. Let your creative imagination run wild. Associate with people you find inspiring. What transpires will be revolutionary. Be a leader, not a follower.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let interference ruin your day. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing most and on supportive people. Take better care of your health and meaningful relationships.

