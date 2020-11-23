TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Embrace new beginnings and exciting challenges. Push yourself to the limit and make improvements that build confidence and encourage you to go after what you want. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Helping others will benefit you as well. Get involved in something you care about. Don’t shy away from adversity; stand up and be counted. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a creative outlet or do something you’ve always wanted to do but never had the time or the confidence to pursue. Pour your energy into something that will help you grow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Soul-searching will lead to an effective plan. Refuse to let anyone else make up your mind for you. A change may not be welcome, but it will be to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take action and get involved, and positive change will result. Make slight adjustments to ensure that you continue to excel. A change to how you do things will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or put you in an awkward position. Diplomacy will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Set a goal and finish what you start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty will prevail if you aren’t vocal about your feelings and wants. Positive change will be the direct result of how you handle others. An adjustment to a relationship will benefit both parties.

