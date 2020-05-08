LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get moving. Take control of your health, well-being and love life. Make changes geared toward looking and feeling your best. Get together with someone special and share your intentions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t ignore an opportunity. A new responsibility will show off your potential and help you develop something that will put your skills and services in demand. Diversify and you will excel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Size up your situation. Consider what you want and how best to manipulate events to fit into your long-term plans. A close relationship will be important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider what will bring you the most joy. Structure your time and plans to ensure that you reach your goal. A positive change at home will ease stress and add comfort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid making a move prematurely. Don’t make a change based on what someone else does. Focus on what is best for you. Make physical improvement, good health and romance priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Control your emotions. Don’t agree to someone else’s terms or make a promise that you don’t want to honor. Be honest and focus on what you need and want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You can get ahead if you are swift to take advantage of an opportunity. An offer, gift or bit of unexpected cash is apparent. Romance is favored.

