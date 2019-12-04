Thursday, Dec. 5

Reaching your goals will require discipline. Keep troublemakers and manipulators at a safe distance. If you are prudent, stable and healthy, everything else will fall into place. Figure out what you want, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t accommodate someone who is using emotional tactics to pressure you into something. Stick to what’s practical instead of trying to do the impossible to avoid an emotional or financial loss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make plans with family, friends or someone you want to collaborate with. A concept you come up with can be presented and initiated. Recognition is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Remember an incident and the people involved to find insight into how best to move forward now. An old goal may be revived, giving you a new perspective.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Say what’s on your mind and clear the air. Once you have answers, you will know precisely what you must do. Use your imagination and take action. Romance is on the rise.

