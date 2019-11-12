ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Decide on a destination and enjoy the ride. Getting out of your regular routine will be uplifting. Romance is in the stars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to enforce change. Look over your options and discuss your plans with someone who may want to participate in them. Be open to suggestions and learn from your mistakes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will surface when dealing with affairs of the heart. Question anything that doesn’t sound legitimate. Avoid letting someone’s bad habits undermine you. Know when to say no.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a chance and try something new. Sometimes, a change is exactly what you need to boost your enthusiasm and get you back on track. Listen to suggestions and take action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put more thought into how you present yourself to others. When you look and feel your best, it’s easier to drum up support. Romance will enhance your personal life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look for the right opportunity. Don’t give in to someone who brings you down instead of lifting you up. Take part in rallies or events that stimulate your mind and promote new prospects.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll feel differently if you are happy with your appearance. Do something to lift your spirits, help you relax and encourage a better relationship with a loved one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0