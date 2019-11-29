TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take note of what a challenger is doing, and continue doing your own thing. If you lose sight of your goal, it will be tricky to get back on track.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you socialize, it will enrich your life. Take part in activities that will make you think and that will test your endurance. Your creative ideas will be worth developing at some length.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Figure out a way to make your surroundings more comfortable and inviting for friends and family. Once you make an adjustment, it will ease your stress. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You will attract attention if you participate in community events. A day trip will give you a new perspective on your future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let pettiness bother you. If you focus on taking care of your responsibilities, the people around you will respect you for your efforts. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take advantage of everything that comes your way. Let your ideas be known, and focus on getting what you want. Don’t live in the past or dwell on regrets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — When in doubt, go directly to the source. Getting valid information will help you prevent delays. Protect yourself from someone who wants to lead you astray. Romance is encouraged.

