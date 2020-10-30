Saturday, Oct. 31

No more procrastinating; it’s time to set the record straight, take care of unfinished business and pay attention to meaningful relationships. Let go of the past and choose the path that will bring you satisfaction, happiness and peace of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t hold on to negativity or waste time on payback. The sweetest revenge is success and happiness. Move forward with appreciation, gratitude and the desire to make your life better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An open discussion will lead to exciting plans. Someone close to you will offer insight that will lead to good fortune. It’s time to make some important changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you take on too much or overdo it, you’ll have regrets. Be specific, stick to your plans and say “no” to anyone enticing you with unhealthy choices.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple. Don’t feel compelled to make a move because someone else does. Tally up what everyone in your life is contributing and make adjustments to ensure equality.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You are overdue for a change. Your accomplishments will draw praise and position you for new and exciting opportunities.