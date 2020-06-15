Tuesday, June 16
Making personal improvements, being responsible for your happiness and initiating the steps that will help you reach your long-term goals should be priorities. Let the past help you make better choices as you move forward. Be precise and strive for discipline. Proper fitness and diet will lead to a healthier lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set up a space at home that encourages you to stay fit and to look and feel your best. How well you take care of yourself will affect your emotional well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the good in whatever situation you face. A positive attitude will lead to an unexpected response that will help you get what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be willing to compromise and you will come out on top. A physical outlet will help get you in shape and lead to a compliment from someone you admire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think outside the box. What you come up with will change the way you do your job and take care of your responsibilities. Don’t give in to someone who is controlling.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at your surroundings, wardrobe and the equipment you use for a hobby you enjoy, and replace anything faulty or worn-out before you end up in a precarious position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can rectify a problem you are facing with someone close to you. Open up a discussion that will help you both understand each other’s needs. Don’t let an outsider meddle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be a good listener and observer, and you will stop someone from tricking you into doing something excessive. Change isn’t always the best option. Fix what’s broken and proceed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make an adjustment at home that will bring you peace of mind and make you feel good about the way you live and the people you love. A unique opportunity is apparent.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple, your plans doable and your outlook positive. Refuse to fall into a situation where you feel obligated to get involved in something you don’t want to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Give and do what you can. You’ll do best when helping others. Situations will become emotional if you don’t do what’s right. Don’t overreact or fold under pressure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep what’s going on around you in perspective. You have so much to gain if you hold firm, work on self-improvement and take care of unfinished business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may crave change, but for now, you are best to take baby steps and be observant. Being smart regarding the way you interact with others will help you avoid a setback.
