Saturday, June 22
Share information, feelings and intentions. Be willing to consider a change if it will help you achieve a long-term objective. Partnerships will play a key role and should be nurtured. Understanding situations and offering innovative solutions will bring better results than sulking or aggression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Work at improving meaningful relationships to ease stress and promote trust, unity and equality. Say what you mean and do what you say. Make romance a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stick close to home and make positive changes that will improve your relationships with the people closest to you. Self-improvement projects are encouraged, and romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make positive adjustments that will simplify your life and help you deal with anyone who tends to take advantage of you. Surround yourself with productive people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make a lifestyle change or update your appearance. Don’t feel obligated to take care of responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Plan an adventure that you can share with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get involved in something that challenges you creatively and stimulates you mentally. It’s time to try something new and exciting or to make a change to where or how you live.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do whatever makes you happy. Don’t feel that you must tag along with someone who is heading down a path that doesn’t interest you. Achieving a personal goal will be rewarding.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Friends will ask for your help and suggestions. Your input will gain you respect and praise. Plan something special for someone you want to impress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid unpredictable situations and people who tend to be inconsistent. Focus on home and personal improvements that will add to your comfort. Spend quality time with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Know enough to walk away from anyone who is out of control. Your time is best spent helping those who want help. Discipline and hard work will allow you to get what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let anyone stop you from learning or making personal improvements. Set your sights on what you want, and you’ll find a way to reach your goal. Romance is highlighted.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take an unusual path, and you will learn from the experience as well as from the people you encounter. Life changes will be exhilarating. Embrace the future with optimism.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Partnerships are highlighted. Whether you are trying to rekindle a connection or looking for love, be transparent about your feelings and needs.
