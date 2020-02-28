LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your promises and avoid hurting your reputation. Take time to relax with someone you care about, discuss expectations and map out a plan that you can work toward together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Travel, learning and social activity will be enlightening. You will be able to express yourself with finesse, adding to your popularity and drumming up support to reach your objective.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Property investments or home-improvement projects will need careful monitoring. Going overbudget will cause stress and could lead to a disagreement and major delays.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll crave change. Think creatively to come up with a plan that will excite you. Join forces with someone as creative as you are to maximize your potential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Be careful who you trust, how much you spend and what you offer to do for others. Tackle self-improvement projects instead of trying to change someone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Step out on a limb and try something new. You’ll discover a skill you didn’t know you had. Expand your interests, friendships and horizons, but don’t overspend in the process.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Before you get involved in someone else’s plan, consider what’s best for you. Invest in what you have to offer and don’t feel guilty. Be kind to yourself.

