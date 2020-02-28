Saturday, Feb. 29
Understanding what’s best for you and how to go about getting it will be second nature if you use your intuition. The changes you bring about will position you for a better future and encourage you to make your happiness a priority. A positive change is within reach.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll meet interesting people if you participate in unusual events. Helping out will lead to an opportunity and a positive lifestyle change. Make a move and don’t look back.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Discuss your goals with someone you trust. Leave room to backtrack if necessary. Refrain from taking on too much and avoid excessive behavior or overspending.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Getting along with others will make life easier. If you listen to other people’s opinions and check out different cultures, you’ll come up with a lifestyle that suits your needs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend more time fixing what’s gone wrong and less time revealing personal information. Don’t trust anyone else to take care of your affairs. Someone will let you down and cost you financially.
You have free articles remaining.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to basics, be moderate and use your imagination and creativity to come up with a plan that will help you achieve whatever you set out to do. Don’t mix business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your promises and avoid hurting your reputation. Take time to relax with someone you care about, discuss expectations and map out a plan that you can work toward together.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Travel, learning and social activity will be enlightening. You will be able to express yourself with finesse, adding to your popularity and drumming up support to reach your objective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Property investments or home-improvement projects will need careful monitoring. Going overbudget will cause stress and could lead to a disagreement and major delays.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll crave change. Think creatively to come up with a plan that will excite you. Join forces with someone as creative as you are to maximize your potential.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Be careful who you trust, how much you spend and what you offer to do for others. Tackle self-improvement projects instead of trying to change someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Step out on a limb and try something new. You’ll discover a skill you didn’t know you had. Expand your interests, friendships and horizons, but don’t overspend in the process.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Before you get involved in someone else’s plan, consider what’s best for you. Invest in what you have to offer and don’t feel guilty. Be kind to yourself.