AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t get caught in a backlog of paperwork. Take care of responsibilities and bureaucratic issues. Find a way to contribute to a cause or your community to boost your confidence and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take hold of whatever situation you find yourself in, and you will gain the respect of your peers. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated. Romance is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Complete unfinished projects before you move on to something new. Don’t let emotions interfere with your progress. It’s up to you to avoid confrontations. Stick to your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Time is on your side. Don’t feel the need to accommodate someone pressuring you to make a snap decision. Taking your time is in your best interest. Romance is featured.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your opinions to yourself. The less others know about your beliefs, the better. Gather information that will help you assess important relationships. Leave nothing to chance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for financial opportunities, and don’t be afraid to do things differently. Focus on the positive and be willing to compromise if you want to receive the help you need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the good in every situation, and you will be an inspiration to others. Joint ventures will work only if everyone plays fair. Don’t get caught in someone else’s fight.

