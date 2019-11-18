ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Revisit an old idea and find a way to give your plan a trendy new look. If you update your appearance, it will boost your confidence. New beginnings look promising.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you use your knowledge and stamina to tackle a situation, you will get ahead. A gesture someone makes will leave you feeling good. Follow your heart and make positive adjustments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you want to get to the bottom of a matter, speak the truth and find out where you stand. Try using your skills and attributes to achieve something different.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Hard work will lead to a higher income and increased recognition. An offer you make will interest someone with whom you want to collaborate. If you discuss the worst-case scenario, you'll be given sound advice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Have fun, but do so moderately. Too much of anything will lead to a loss or an emotional letdown. If you want something, be honest and make your expectations apparent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Dodge emotional adversity. If someone puts pressure on you to be indulgent, say no. You are better off looking for ways to boost your income.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't expect to please everyone with your choices. Focus on what makes you happy and the people who bring out the best in you. Personal improvement is encouraged.

