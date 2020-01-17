GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A change at home or to your current lifestyle looks promising. Proper diet and exercise will help you improve your stamina and overall health. Learn to say “no” to unreasonable demands.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs. A creative project will turn out better than anticipated. Home additions should add to your comfort and convenience. Make romance and family fun priorities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t express your feelings until you feel calm and sure about what it is you want to change in your life. A positive approach will bring the best results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen to what others have to say, but don’t reveal your opinion. Hold off making a move until you are sure the results are going to be beneficial. Romance is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Evaluate your position and research the possibilities that are open to you. Use your intelligence to ferret out information and people who can contribute to your success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you know where you stand. Someone will use emotional tactics to manipulate you. A romantic evening will change the way you feel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your intelligence and experience to navigate the choices you have to make. Don’t feel that you must take on a physical challenge to impress someone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0