TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll have the wherewithal to get what you want. Step into the spotlight and voice your opinion. Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. An unexpected insight will be offered.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You will be all about chitchat today. Make sure you take care of your responsibilities as well. Money will be tight, but if you are thrifty, you’ll do OK.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you share your feelings, you’ll get a good response. Romance is highlighted and plans can be made. If you spruce up your appearance, you’ll look good and feel good too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you let your Leo charm shine through, you will make noteworthy allies and associates. If you are gracious, everyone will follow you, but if you are aggressive, you will be left out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An opportunity to help a friend or a youngster will make your day. The more you do to help someone, the better you will feel about yourself. Love is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get your point across and your ideas off the ground. A day trip will lead to information that will help set the stage for future prospects. Expand your interests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your intelligence and be innovative. Make phone calls or meet with people you respect and want to work alongside. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

