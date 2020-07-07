SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your emotions out of sight and your opinions to yourself. The emphasis you put on health, diet, fitness and overall personal improvement will serve you well. Romance is featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — How you handle your money, joint ventures, and domestic and professional affairs will require adjustment. Look for an innovative way to take advantage of a financial opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Deep breath in, deep breath out. Strive to acquire peace of mind and physical relaxation. Spend time with loved ones. Personal growth will lead to happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — How you react to others will determine how well others relate to you. Use common sense to avoid getting into an offensive situation. Offer kindness to gain peace of mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the pace. Set physical goals that will encourage better health. Spend less time talking and more time taking care of business. If you love someone, say so.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what’s practical. Don’t let your emotions push you in the wrong direction. You have so much to gain if you make the right choices. Do what’s right and best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Remembering a past incident will help you make a wise choice now. Stay focused on what you can do to improve your position and how you present yourself to others.

