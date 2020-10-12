PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stand your ground and get things done. The changes you suggest will draw attention as well as encourage exciting offers. Expect a financial change, gift or proposal to come your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The better prepared you are, the less aggravated you will become. Stay calm, and focus on what you want to accomplish. Don’t take offense if someone is difficult. Keep the peace, and go about your business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a change that will give you the boost you need to try something new. Discuss your intentions with someone close to you for an insightful exchange.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you get involved in someone’s business. Protect your reputation, stick to your principles and avoid compromising situations. Avoid gossip.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make fitness and health priorities. Fix up your space to fit your current lifestyle. Let others know your intentions and share your thoughts and feelings. Spend quality time with someone special.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take time to do your own thing. You cannot buy love, respect or loyalty. If someone tries to manipulate you, know enough to walk away. Concentrate on self-improvement and personal gains.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change and what life has to offer. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Set high standards and express your opinions. Follow your heart, and don’t back down from adversity.

