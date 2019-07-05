Saturday, July 6
You’ll learn through observation, research and spending time with people who know more than you. Branch out and participate in events that can give you a broader view of what’s going on in the world. A personal change will lead to a better future. Love and romance are highlighted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can feel your way through situations if you are reserved and listen to the thoughts and suggestions of those who have more experience. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider how you earn your living or handle your finances and how satisfied you are with your progress. Check out your options, but don’t make a change that could jeopardize your lifestyle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set the stage and play the role of a peacemaker. Diplomacy and clever suggestions will help unify people trying to reach the same objective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep talking until you find a way to get through to someone you feel is making a poor choice. Reason and experience will help you get your point across.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Finish what you start. Don’t let an unexpected change alter your plans. It’s OK to take a different route, as long as you know what you are doing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional situation will disrupt your plans. Stay calm and do your best not to let matters escalate. If someone makes an unexpected change, don’t feel you must follow suit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll get everything under control if you take physical action. The less you say and the more you do, the better you’ll be. A romantic encounter will improve your day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Choose your battles wisely. Check the facts before you agree to something that could leave you dangling if anything goes wrong. Don’t let someone manipulate you emotionally.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your personal life simple. Avoid indulgence and don’t make unrealistic promises. An honest point of view will keep you out of trouble. A personal change is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Challenge your mind, take a course or expand your interests. Check out different cultures or lifestyles, and consider how you want to deal with a personal situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Attend a gathering of people you don’t get to see very often. A conversation with someone from a different generation will give you plenty to think about.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you confront a situation, be prepared to face emotional backlash. You may be best off agreeing to disagree and spending time with people who share your thoughts and interests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.