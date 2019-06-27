Friday, June 28
Let your emotions lead the way this year. Bring about change because it makes you happy, helps you feel secure, or gives you a sense of accomplishment. Partnerships should be a priority. Choose people who bring out the best in you and who complement what you have to offer, not those who bring you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make positive suggestions and lend a helping hand. Don’t make a change just because someone else does. Don’t react or respond impulsively.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Let change come to you. Refuse to let your emotions take control or lead you into an unsavory situation. Choose peace and love over discord, and health over excess and indulgence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An attitude adjustment will encourage you to make a change. Let go of people and situations that have been dragging you down. A practical lifestyle will get you back on track.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Force issues and make things happen. If you don’t, someone else will take charge and control what you can and cannot do. If you don’t take action, you’ll have only yourself to blame.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Your emotions will dictate the changes you make. Try not to let anger or irrational behavior lead to a no-win situation. Think matters through before you take action.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Review your relationships with others. Reducing stress can be as easy as eliminating the people or situations that are causing you grief. Do what’s best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Deals can be made if you are direct about what you want and what you have to offer. Don’t expect everyone to be pleased by a change to how you think or do things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do your own thing and don’t let what others say or do interfere with your plans. Use your skills and experience to help you get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a time-out and do something that you find relaxing. Catching up with an old friend or curling up with a book will ease stress. Put your health and emotional well-being first.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Read the fine print if you are negotiating a contract. Make an adjustment to your living arrangements or help an older relative get used to inevitable changes. Put some time aside for romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Handle people with care. How you deal with others will make a difference in how well you are treated in return. Choose to be kind and sensitive, not critical or demanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A professional change that offers greater freedom should be looked at seriously. Money is important, but not more so than your mental and emotional health. Aim to lower stress.
