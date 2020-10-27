ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll get fired up quickly if you let your emotions take charge. Rethink your plan before you start something you cannot finish. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Before you make a move or life-changing decision, consider your motives and the consequences of your actions. Do what’s right for you and your loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Personal improvement is favored. Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans or personal life. An important relationship may require you to make a change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be observant, not vocal. When dealing with someone who can be volatile, it’s better to let things unfold naturally. Keep the peace, and avoid turmoil and interference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you handle matters will determine who listens to you. Don’t follow someone’s lead. Do your own thing, and chart a path for better days ahead. Start a new fitness routine.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An investment looks promising. An updated look will help convince others that you are ready to be proactive. Be a leader, not a follower, and good things will transpire.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Personal improvements will lift your spirits and encourage you to be more disciplined when it comes to your health and well-being. Let go of things and people that drag you down.

