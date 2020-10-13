Wednesday, Oct. 14

Keep a level head, take one day at a time and be at peace with yourself. Letting the past consume you or giving in to demanding people will hold you back, but energetically pursuing something you love will lead to an exciting adventure. Embrace the future with gratitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Take a pass when faced with demands. Choose what makes you happy, and don’t feel guilty for wanting what brings you joy. Today should be all about you and your priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Pay attention to detail, and you will outshine any challenger. Take a unique approach to life, love and happiness. A positive change at home will allow you to spend more time fulfilling a goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Take a moment to mull over sensitive issues. How you treat others will determine how willing others are to help you. Do things for yourself; don’t rely on anyone for anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Push forward. Refuse to let others slow you down. Take charge of your destiny and make things happen. Live in the moment, let go of the past and watch opportunities unfold. Romance is favored.