Tuesday, July 14

Your imagination will entertain you, but don’t let it prevent you from finishing what you start. To create is a gift, but to turn something into a masterpiece is a rare and ultimate privilege. You’ll attract attention that boosts your ego. Remain humble, gracious and kind, and success will be yours.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your ideas for fundraising and problem-solving will result in popularity and leadership. Delegate what you cannot handle to make the most of your talents and skills. Enlist backup.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll get emotional if someone close to you doesn’t share your opinions or feelings. Try to see his or her side and be willing to compromise to avoid a stalemate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let go of the past to make room for what’s to come. Learning will proceed quickly, and your peers will offer sound advice. Added discipline will help you quit a bad habit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface regarding a professional or legal matter. A suggestion will be valid, but difficult to accept. Do what you can, but don’t let anyone pressure you.