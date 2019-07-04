Friday, July 5
Let experience be your teacher. How you react to stress will influence how well you do. Look for alternative ways to deal with situations that are dependent on how well you get along with others. Compromising doesn’t mean you lost; it means you found a way to get what you want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take sides, just do your own thing and take care of your responsibilities. If you leave nothing undone, it will make it difficult for anyone to complain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel compelled to jump into something without getting proper authorization or instructions. Know what you are doing and plan your actions with precision. Don’t fold under pressure. Time is on your side.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Avoid awkwardness or uncertainty. Walk away from situations that are being blown out of proportion or that involve someone indulgent. Focus on discipline and personal perfection.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pick up the pace and challenge yourself mentally. Rally around someone you look up to or feel you can help, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your own thing, try something you’ve never engaged in before or plan a trip with a loved one. Don’t just dream about what you want to do; start the ball rolling.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your intuition to help you see through someone who is trying to sell you a bill of goods. Consider the pros and cons of a risky joint venture.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do what needs to be done. Go about your business and make the changes that need to be made. Don’t argue with someone who will never see things your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Share your thoughts with someone you care about to find out where you stand. Don’t look at an adjustment as being negative when you can embrace change and see where it takes you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make personal changes, but only spend what you can afford. If you plan correctly, you will be able to make someone you care about happy without going into debt.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get out, have fun and surround yourself with people you enjoy. An opportunity will arise if you share your feelings with someone special. Don’t view an unexpected change as being unfavorable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An offer will spark your imagination and enthusiasm. Consider the stability of a situation before you decide to get involved. Don’t rule out a more viable option.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend more time nurturing your relationship with a loved one. Honesty will play a role in how well you get along with others and how stable your life will be moving forward.
