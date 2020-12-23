Thursday, Dec. 24

Procrastination will not help you get where you want to go. Let your heart lead the way, and make the moves that feel right for you. Push forward with confidence, and live the life you want to live. Leave the past behind you, and look forward with optimism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Let others know what you are thinking and what you want. Believe in your ability and push forward until you reach your goal. Reach out to your loved ones and celebrate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — When unsure, stop and rethink your strategy. Be careful how you deal with friends and relatives. Be mindful of the difficulties that others are experiencing. Strive to take better care of your health.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Talk of change will lift your spirits. Share plans with people you haven’t seen in some time. Consider innovative ways to use your skills in the new year. Alleviate uncertainty.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy into something meaningful. Enjoy the festivities without overspending. Make arrangements with someone close to you. Romance is in the stars, and new adventures await.