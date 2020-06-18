Friday, June 19
Gear up and get moving. Set goals that help you improve your surroundings, build strength and bring you closer to people who share your space or responsibilities. Striving for perfection, continuity and balance will make your life easier. Share your feelings and make adjustments that help fulfill your intentions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Added discipline will help you reach your goal. Fitness, better health and improving meaningful relationships are encouraged. The changes you make will alter the way you live and what you do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of pace will perk you up and encourage you to try doing things differently. Enjoy the moment while you turn a challenge into an adventure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Coordinate with an organization that helps those in need. Your input and vitality will inspire others to contribute to a worthy cause. Don’t let an unexpected change bring you down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep an open mind, but don’t feel you have to give in to someone who is playing emotional mind games with you. Change begins with you, not with someone else.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy into personal growth, self-improvement, fitness, health and educational pursuits. Keep up with technology, and you’ll find a way to use your skills productively.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t be fooled by what someone else is professing to do. Dance to your beat, and you’ll find the path that leads to peace of mind. Avoid joint ventures.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do something beautiful for someone you love. Keeping the peace will make your life easier. Compromise when necessary and avoid getting into an unnecessary argument. Physical fitness is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use your imagination, intelligence and experience to make your life and surroundings better. Do the work yourself and save money. An unexpected gain is heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time with the one you love. Challenging times will bring you closer together. Working toward a common domestic goal will add to your comfort and ease stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Protect against injury and illness. Abide by the rules and don’t take a risk that can leave you in a precarious position. Use your intuition and intelligence to keep you safe.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your memory will not let you down. An aggressive approach to getting what you want will help to speed up the process. A commitment someone makes will please you. Offer something in return.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Say what’s on your mind and get on with your life. It’s time to make a change that will get you back on track. Revisit your dreams, hopes and wishes.
