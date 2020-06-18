SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t be fooled by what someone else is professing to do. Dance to your beat, and you’ll find the path that leads to peace of mind. Avoid joint ventures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do something beautiful for someone you love. Keeping the peace will make your life easier. Compromise when necessary and avoid getting into an unnecessary argument. Physical fitness is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use your imagination, intelligence and experience to make your life and surroundings better. Do the work yourself and save money. An unexpected gain is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time with the one you love. Challenging times will bring you closer together. Working toward a common domestic goal will add to your comfort and ease stress.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Protect against injury and illness. Abide by the rules and don’t take a risk that can leave you in a precarious position. Use your intuition and intelligence to keep you safe.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your memory will not let you down. An aggressive approach to getting what you want will help to speed up the process. A commitment someone makes will please you. Offer something in return.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Say what’s on your mind and get on with your life. It’s time to make a change that will get you back on track. Revisit your dreams, hopes and wishes.

