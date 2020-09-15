× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Stop procrastinating and start doing. You need to pick up the pace and finish what you are pursuing. Sidestep anything that could mess with your mind or plans. Stay focused on what you want to accomplish, and success will follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do; focus on what you want. A physical change should be put on hold until you research the possibilities further. Focus on practical matters and on getting ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Quiet time will help you sort through uncertainty. Relive some of the moments that haunt you, and you’ll discover you are putting too much blame on yourself. Let go of the past, and you’ll find the path that leads to happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Size up situations, and prepare to take action. Change is heading your way, and you want to be prepared to take advantage of whatever opportunity comes along.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think twice before you share your thoughts with others. Someone will misinterpret what you say and meddle in your personal affairs if you aren’t careful.