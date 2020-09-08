AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll face uncertainty regarding personal matters, relationships and domestic issues. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your business or your decisions. Protect your position, health and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional debate will be debilitating. Take a step back and consider the consequences before you say something you regret. Compassion will be necessary to avoid a dispute.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — New beginnings are overdue, and having a positive, forward-thinking attitude will make every transition easier. Love and romance are on the rise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Avoid making a hasty decision. You have more options than you realize. Take a moment to discover the possibilities. Slow down, and follow the path that leads to peace of mind and long-term happiness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will play with your emotions if you are gullible or too accommodating. Use your intelligence, and you will recognize what’s best for you. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the right moment to make a change. Be direct about your plans if you want to avoid interference. Someone from your past will entice you to consider something that isn’t in your best interest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll capture interest with your charm. Present your ideas to those who are in a position to help you reach your goal. Pick up the pace, stay in shape and pay attention to your health and well-being. Romance is favored.

