Wednesday, Sept. 9
Take the initiative, and do what makes you happy. Don’t sit back when you should be moving forward and embracing what life has to offer. Expand your interests, knowledge and circle of friends. Delve into interesting projects that encourage you to use your imagination.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A certain insight will lead to an emotional moment that requires honesty and clarity. Embrace the future wholeheartedly and put the past behind you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You can resolve sensitive issues if you have a positive attitude. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Intellectual and emotional connections look promising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let a change of plans ruin your day. Take precautions when dealing with risky situations. Make your health and well-being priorities. Grant someone a favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make professional moves or form a partnership. Ensure that you are financially stable before making an expenditure that may not be necessary. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take time to explain yourself and your actions. Unfinished business needs to be dealt with openly and honestly. A change at home will give you a new lease on life. Consider the possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll face uncertainty regarding personal matters, relationships and domestic issues. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your business or your decisions. Protect your position, health and reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional debate will be debilitating. Take a step back and consider the consequences before you say something you regret. Compassion will be necessary to avoid a dispute.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — New beginnings are overdue, and having a positive, forward-thinking attitude will make every transition easier. Love and romance are on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Avoid making a hasty decision. You have more options than you realize. Take a moment to discover the possibilities. Slow down, and follow the path that leads to peace of mind and long-term happiness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will play with your emotions if you are gullible or too accommodating. Use your intelligence, and you will recognize what’s best for you. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the right moment to make a change. Be direct about your plans if you want to avoid interference. Someone from your past will entice you to consider something that isn’t in your best interest.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll capture interest with your charm. Present your ideas to those who are in a position to help you reach your goal. Pick up the pace, stay in shape and pay attention to your health and well-being. Romance is favored.
