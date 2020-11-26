TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Dive into something that excites you. Take a look at how you can exploit a situation to improve your position, status or reputation. A meaningful relationship can help you get what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Evaluate your relationships, and consider who is right for you. Information you receive will push you to update personal documents and to prepare for upcoming changes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Promote what you intend to do, and stand by your word. Forge better relationships with people who share your objectives. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must change how you do things just because someone else does; be yourself and do what feels right. Don’t let anyone confuse or mislead you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The information you pick up will verify something that you expected all along. Put the changes you want to make in motion, and start a dialogue with a loved one. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Finish what you start. If you leave something undone, you’ll have to answer for any delays. Don’t put pressure on others or bend to someone’s whims. Make plans to do something healthy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll have plenty on your mind. Don’t confuse yourself by trying to do everything at once. Structure your day to maximize productivity. Plan something special for you and a loved one.

