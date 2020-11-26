Friday, November 27
Pay attention to detail, and be prepared to make adjustments as you move forward this year. You’ll have plenty of chances to gain ground if you are receptive to trying something new without discarding something you still need. Balance and integrity will play roles in your progress this year.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay close to home, and make yourself comfortable. Move things around to give yourself the space you need to pursue a project you want to start. Keep your intentions secret.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take an interest in home and family. An open dialogue will give you a better understanding of what others want and how best to maintain balance in meaningful relationships. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Structure your time carefully. Look for ways to use your attributes to help you get ahead. Your efforts will not go unnoticed. Don’t let a last-minute change upset you. Go with the flow.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — How you express yourself will make an impression on someone who can help you. A unique idea or plan will encourage you to update your skills. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look at your finances and sort out what it’s going to cost to get what you want. An investment will change the way you live. Don’t give in to uncertainty. Do your research.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Dive into something that excites you. Take a look at how you can exploit a situation to improve your position, status or reputation. A meaningful relationship can help you get what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Evaluate your relationships, and consider who is right for you. Information you receive will push you to update personal documents and to prepare for upcoming changes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Promote what you intend to do, and stand by your word. Forge better relationships with people who share your objectives. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must change how you do things just because someone else does; be yourself and do what feels right. Don’t let anyone confuse or mislead you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The information you pick up will verify something that you expected all along. Put the changes you want to make in motion, and start a dialogue with a loved one. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Finish what you start. If you leave something undone, you’ll have to answer for any delays. Don’t put pressure on others or bend to someone’s whims. Make plans to do something healthy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll have plenty on your mind. Don’t confuse yourself by trying to do everything at once. Structure your day to maximize productivity. Plan something special for you and a loved one.
