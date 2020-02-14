Saturday, Feb. 15

If you follow your intuition, you won’t be disappointed. Expand your creative interests and your friendships, and strive for personal and emotional growth. Let go of the baggage you’ve been carrying and keep only what will help you excel. Be more ambitious and concentrate on what makes you happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your emotions under control. If someone pushes you, know enough to walk away. Don’t get trapped in someone else’s mind game. Do your own thing and focus on self-improvement.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An intuitive approach to your career will aid you in choosing the best direction. Don’t dismiss your creative ideas or ability to turn something mundane into something spectacular.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend time with the people who mean the most to you. Honesty will be in your best interest, and questioning anyone who is hesitant will help you sort out your next move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Present your ideas with flair. Think big, but be reasonable. Get involved in activities that will benefit you and engage in issues that interest you. Fundraising events will lead to interesting connections.

