Friday, Sept. 11

If you use your imagination this year, you will discover that nothing is impossible. Where there is a will, there is a solution. Set new standards and adopt a healthy, stable lifestyle. Your achievements will be welcomed by those who tend to play it safe.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of plans will make it easier for you to finish what you start. Don’t be disappointed by someone’s inability to deliver. More significant opportunities are yet to come.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take stock of what you have, consider what you need and prepare to donate what you no longer use Keeping things simple and practical will give you peace of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Spend time doing something you enjoy. Align yourself with people who stimulate artistic and personal growth. Branch out and do your own thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look for the truth. Someone will offer a false impression or assessment of a situation. Impulsive action will lead to a loss. Avoid risky situations and do your homework