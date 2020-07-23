Friday, July 24
Take your time. Don’t act in haste this year. It’s essential to verify information and use it appropriately if you want to get ahead. Taking the initiative to strengthen your body as well as your skills will result in happiness and success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Push yourself to the limit. How you project what you have to offer will determine how much recognition you get. Make unusual plans to celebrate with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will be close to the surface. Channel your energy into making positive changes that will bring you closer to the people who always have your back.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t get involved in other people’s affairs. Concentrate on personal improvements that will build confidence and prompt you to do what’s best for you. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get involved in activities that will help you grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually. You don’t have to spend money to gain acceptance; you just have to do what’s right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Question information that sounds suspicious. Consider the consequences of misbehavior. Take the high road and focus on peace, love and paying it forward. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Fine-tune your plans and put a reasonable schedule in place. Make changes at home or to relationships that will improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Safely tuck away your money, possessions and passwords. Don’t get involved in someone else’s get-rich-quick scheme. Focus on home, family and lowering your overhead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Search for an innovative solution. Use intuitive intelligence when making decisions, and you will bring about positive changes that benefit those less fortunate. Distance yourself from manipulative people. Deception is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay focused on what you want and what you are doing. Avoid conversations that will get your dander up or mislead you. Take action, do what you say you will do and make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A passionate approach to something you believe in will capture attention and bring about change. Don’t be afraid to be different or speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Share your beliefs and experience.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will surface. Look at situations realistically. Gather the facts and choose to use common sense and intelligence, not divisiveness and chaos. Promote love and peace.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Discussions will lead to alternative ways to solve problems concerning your position, reputation or status.
