CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Fine-tune your plans and put a reasonable schedule in place. Make changes at home or to relationships that will improve your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Safely tuck away your money, possessions and passwords. Don’t get involved in someone else’s get-rich-quick scheme. Focus on home, family and lowering your overhead.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Search for an innovative solution. Use intuitive intelligence when making decisions, and you will bring about positive changes that benefit those less fortunate. Distance yourself from manipulative people. Deception is apparent.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay focused on what you want and what you are doing. Avoid conversations that will get your dander up or mislead you. Take action, do what you say you will do and make a difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A passionate approach to something you believe in will capture attention and bring about change. Don’t be afraid to be different or speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Share your beliefs and experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will surface. Look at situations realistically. Gather the facts and choose to use common sense and intelligence, not divisiveness and chaos. Promote love and peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Discussions will lead to alternative ways to solve problems concerning your position, reputation or status.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0