Tuesday, Jan. 21

Make up your mind, set a course and don’t stray from your chosen path. This year will be a turning point in your life. It’s time to eliminate what is no longer of benefit and replace the unnecessary with what you need to reach your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you put blood, sweat and tears into a worthy cause, you will meet someone who can benefit you in unexpected ways. Speak up to create a following.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mistakes are likely to happen, and compromise will end up being necessary. Evaluate what’s going on instead of letting anger set in and cost you financially, emotionally or physically.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reevaluate personal relationships. You cannot keep doing things for everyone around you and neglecting what you need to do for yourself. Relax and recover. Choose love over conflict.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen to someone with more experience. What you discover will help you move forward with your pursuits. A change is long overdue. Romance is on the rise.

