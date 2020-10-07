Thursday, Oct. 8
Follow your heart and pursue your goals. Study and prepare for the changes you want to make. Align yourself with people who share your interests and aims. Keep the peace and distance yourself from people you find too demanding. Avoid excessive behavior and no-win situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use your energy wisely. Do your best to keep the peace. Consider where you will make the most progress and work on something that will bring concrete results. Exercise discipline and common sense.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop being so hard on yourself. It’s time to do something that brings you peace, happiness and satisfaction. You are overdue for a change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Energy and enthusiasm will help you excel. Don’t waste time on trivial matters — trust in what you know, not in hearsay. Someone will lead you astray if given the chance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may want to rethink how you handle your personal and professional affairs. Staying balanced will be necessary if you wish to bring about a change at home or work.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be a leader, not a follower. Work on personal adjustments that will make your life more enjoyable. Don’t say anything you don’t mean or make promises you aren’t going to honor.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend more time nurturing meaningful relationships. Look for innovative ways to help a cause or those in need. A financial opportunity is heading your way. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Control your emotions and temper. Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and living up to your expectations. Work alone, if possible, to avoid interference, and don’t share your thoughts or secrets with colleagues.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A unique idea will help you seal a deal or attract interest. A work-related matter will encourage a lifestyle change. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take better care of your home and health. Doing research will be vital if you want to avoid making a mistake. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your kindness or skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your intuition guide you. A positive change will lead to an exciting opportunity. A partnership will turn out to be a blessing in disguise once you iron out your differences.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get involved in something that concerns you. Don’t watch from the sidelines. An opportunity to do something that will benefit others will work out well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Concentrate on your priorities, and bring about the changes necessary to achieve your goals. Romance will enhance your relationship with someone special.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!