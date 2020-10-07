Thursday, Oct. 8

Follow your heart and pursue your goals. Study and prepare for the changes you want to make. Align yourself with people who share your interests and aims. Keep the peace and distance yourself from people you find too demanding. Avoid excessive behavior and no-win situations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use your energy wisely. Do your best to keep the peace. Consider where you will make the most progress and work on something that will bring concrete results. Exercise discipline and common sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop being so hard on yourself. It’s time to do something that brings you peace, happiness and satisfaction. You are overdue for a change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Energy and enthusiasm will help you excel. Don’t waste time on trivial matters — trust in what you know, not in hearsay. Someone will lead you astray if given the chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You may want to rethink how you handle your personal and professional affairs. Staying balanced will be necessary if you wish to bring about a change at home or work.