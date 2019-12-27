Saturday, Dec. 28

How you handle your emotions will be the deciding factor when it comes to progress, profits and partnerships. A reserved and mild-mannered approach to life and dealing with others will help you prevail. Working alone to accomplish something big will be rewarding. Personal relationships will experience a shift.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A positive attitude will do wonders for the relationships you have with loved ones. Show appreciation, and you will receive the same in return. Live healthily and enjoy life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a look at yourself, how you have dealt with situations, your relationships with others, and, most of all, the improvements you want to make.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for simple ways to help older friends or relatives. A kind gesture will change someone's life and make you feel good. An unusual offer will surprise you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider where you see yourself heading. Discuss your plans with someone who can affect the choices you make as you move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take it easy and don't overdo it. Do something constructive that will encourage you to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Don't give in to peer pressure.