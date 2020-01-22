CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will be difficult to control. You will have to decide between doing what you want and taking care of your responsibilities in some cases. Don’t shy away from change. An accepting attitude will lead to benefits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look at your options, assess your position and take action. Someone you least expect will shed some light on a situation you face. Love and romance are in the stars.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — All work and no play won’t help your popularity. If you show your fun side, you will gain admiration for your well-rounded personality and ability to get things done while having a good time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful not to take on too much. Don’t rely on others or you will be disappointed. Put together a schedule that will help you reach your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Attending a seminar or event that could benefit you personally or that promotes something you want to pursue is favored. Be true to yourself and you won’t be disappointed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep a low profile. Don’t engage in arguments or use brawn over your brain to solve a problem. Concentrate on personal improvement and educational pursuits. Let go of the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Invest in something that shows potential. Less will be more, so don’t go overboard. You will be able to manipulate situations if you go about your business with finesse.

