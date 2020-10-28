ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t waste your time on people and things you cannot change. Choose positive outlets for your energy. Align yourself with people who share your beliefs. A partnership requires an adjustment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stick to your plans, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Take advantage of opportunities and stabilize your important relationships. Now’s the time to take care of business.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Distance yourself from drama and people who play mind games. Do your own thing. Trust in your skills and ability to get the job done. Beware of outsiders trying to muscle in.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take chances. Be cautious when dealing with sensitive issues; someone will take advantage of you if you get into a dispute. Protect your assets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Strive for perfection, do your own thing and stay away from people making unrealistic promises Use your intelligence to navigate your way to a safer and better future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stop worrying about what others do or think, and show strength and courage in the way you handle adversity. If you call the shots, success can be yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let someone pressure you into something that benefits them more than you. An adjustment to how you present yourself to others will show off your unique style. Romance is on the rise.

