CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your emotions under control. Look for personal opportunities that will help you update your attitude, image or lifestyle. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to how much you spend, eat or take on physically. Moderation will be essential. Aim to look and feel your best, and you will find it easier to resist temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you have ulterior motives for helping someone, you will be disappointed with the results. Put greater emphasis on using your imagination and delving into creative projects.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be careful how you handle sensitive issues. Someone close to you will be easily hurt if you are too vocal about your feelings. Treat personal matters with kindness and consideration.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional incident will lead to a change of heart. A personal change will be the pick-me-up you need to improve your attitude. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep busy in order to avoid trouble. If you stretch the truth, someone who knows the facts will be eager to question you. Avoid temptation and untrustworthy people. Be kind to yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t act in haste. Look for solutions and do whatever is necessary to make things better. Anger is not the answer if you want to resolve a problem.

