ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t give in to someone putting pressure on you. Be your own boss, do your own thing and strive for perfection. A personal change will lift your spirits.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your instincts will tell you when to make a move. Expressing your views will help you gain respect and support. A meaningful partnership will encourage success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Wait for the right moment to make a move. If you act in haste, you will make a mistake. Focus on personal growth, love and romance, and surround yourself with trustworthy people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you share your feelings, you will get the support and input you need to make your life better. The information you are given will clear up confusion and encourage you to take action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — What you do will have a more significant impact on others than what you say. Take action and do your best to make a difference. Practice what you preach.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Recognize who and what is right for you, and back away from harmful or negative situations and people. Trust in what’s tangible and productive, not in hearsay.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn from your mistakes and choose your words wisely. A change at home should be made with the input and approval of those who will be most affected by it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0