TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You are overdue for a change. Consider how you would like to present who you are to the world. An opportunity to ask someone to repay a favor will help you professionally and personally.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take care of your responsibilities. If you rely on someone, you’ll be disappointed. Refrain from sharing too much information or presenting something you are working on prematurely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get involved in something you care about and make a difference. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Give others the same freedom you want in return. Don’t waste time trying to change someone’s mind. A change someone makes may not be to your liking, but it will be beneficial in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Sort through what you need and want. A change of plans will give you the chance to explore different lifestyles. You will discover you have more options than you realize.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay closer attention to your relationships with others. Don’t start something you cannot finish. Uncertainty will prevail if you send mixed messages. A physical outlet will help clear your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay closer attention to your responsibilities. Don’t leave anything undone or to chance. Use your intellect and intuition, and you’ll find the best solution.

