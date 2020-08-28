AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t take a risk with your health or money. Avoid crowds, use common sense and say no to anyone who asks for too much. Be frank regarding your intentions and desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. The help you have given others will put you in an excellent position to call in favors. It’s time to bring about the changes that will make you happy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on a concrete plan. If you want to change the way you earn your living without giving up what you’ve worked so hard to achieve, you have to remain calm and canny.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at your options, and choose a path that enhances your reputation. Do what others expect for now, and look for new ways to use your skills as you move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Problems with loved ones will fester if you are vague or inconsistent. Someone from your past will want to reconnect, but sometimes it’s best to leave yesterday behind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Go with the flow. Don’t fear trying something new. Shake off negativity and embrace the future with optimism and an open heart. Take control of your happiness, and make romance a priority.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do the legwork if you want to get ahead. Less talk and more action will discourage interference. Don’t take a risk with your health, cash or emotions. Follow the path that’s best for you.

