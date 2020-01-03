GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend more time on personal matters that will improve your appearance, attitude and future. Look at the facts and make a wise choice.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you are open and accommodating, you will get what you want in the end. If you make a fuss, you’ll aggravate whatever situation you face and end up in a stalemate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take more time to rest, go over your options and consider what’s best for you. Change needs to be made for the right reasons, not because you are bored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Change begins with you. Don’t sit back, when you should be going full throttle. Set your plans in motion and extend an invitation to people you think might have something to contribute.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t overdo, overanalyze or overspend. If you streamline your affairs, you will be able to better handle your overhead. Now is not the time to be frivolous or impulsive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — How you broach sensitive issues will make a difference. An innovative approach will bring results. A change in direction will open a path to a new and exciting adventure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let someone make decisions for you or push you in a direction that you aren’t sure you want to go in. Stick to what works best for you.

