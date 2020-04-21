LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider the best way to get ahead in the shortest time. Failing to disclose your feelings will lead to unwanted responsibilities. Leave yourself time for enjoyment, romance and personal growth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make a change at home. A move or investment will give you the time and space you need to succeed. Procrastination will be what holds you back. Embrace new beginnings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t take on too much. Consider what will bring the highest return and the best response from the people you care about most. Romance is on the rise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look over your options and consider your long-term goals. Keep your emotions under control and make decisions based on facts and figures. Say no to someone asking for too much. Moderation is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Question your direction. Don’t let depression hold you back. Walk away from people who bring you down or limit what you can do. Aim for personal gain and a healthier lifestyle.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider what’s realistic before you jump into something unfamiliar to you. Someone will mislead you due to ulterior motives. Protect your heart and assets.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will swell up quickly. Don’t overreact or say or do something you’ll regret. Take a deep breath and a step back, and consider what’s best for you. Personal growth is favored.

