Saturday, Nov. 23

Take a leadership position and get serious about what you want to happen. Whether it’s within your family or community, it’s up to you to take action if you’re going to make a difference. Transparency will build the support you need to move forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Align yourself with people you know you can trust. Don’t be fooled by someone who uses charm and manipulative tactics to infiltrate your circle of confidantes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Cut through the drama and look at what’s possible. Don’t let changes or decisions that others make lead to an argument. You have better things to do with your time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let someone else set the standard for you. Don’t get confused by what others do. Consider what’s best for you and follow the path that helps you excel.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An unexpected turn of events will surprise you. Before you leap into action, consider the source of the information you receive and what’s expected from you in return for it. Protect your health and well-being.

