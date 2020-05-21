SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Something will go awry if you discuss investments, contracts or legal matters. You’ll get a false impression regarding what someone expects of you. Clarify what you will and won’t do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your talent to good use. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you don’t want to head in. Discipline will help you accomplish what you set out to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Remember an experience whose lesson will help you avoid making the same mistake twice. A positive change will take place if you set your sights on something familiar to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others are doing and focus on what you are trying to accomplish. A change you want to make should not entail a price you cannot afford.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be aware of what others say and do, but when it comes to your position, money matters and your health, stick to whatever works best for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make simple, affordable plans. Emotional spending won’t solve problems or make you feel better. Personal growth, fitness and good health are favored. Verify information before you share what you hear.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An opportunity will arise if you offer suggestions. Get involved in something meaningful and dedicate your time to making a difference. A creative hobby can turn into a lucrative sideline.

