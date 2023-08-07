One of the problems using solar cells to power your home is the need to store energy for use when the sun is not shining. Usually, the easiest way to do this is with a battery backup system where banks of lead-acid batteries are arranged to charge during the day and provide power at night.

This requires cells that can charge back and forth thousands of times to get to a break-even state where the expensive batteries and solar panels pay for themselves when compared to the electricity cost saved. Also known as the payback period, this time for residential solar is typically between seven and 10 years. That’s a long time to wait for most families and of course could be much shorter if only the battery costs weren’t so high.

Last week, a news brief from MIT may change that situation with details of a completely new and low cost electricity storage system.

They describe a way of building an electrical capacitor out of ordinary concrete and carbon black that can store enough energy to power a typical dwelling through the night and on cloudy days. It says that the new technology could facilitate the use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and tidal power by allowing energy networks to remain stable despite fluctuations in the renewable energy supply, for example when the wind stops blowing. Almost seeming too good to be true, let’s take a look at their research.

Described in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, MIT professors Franz-Josef Ulm, Admir Masic, Yang-Shao Horn and others tell how two common materials such as cement and carbon can be combined with water to make a supercapacitor — an alternative to batteries — that could provide storage of electrical energy within its structure.

Their supercapacitor could eventually be incorporated into the concrete foundation of a house, where it could store a full day’s worth of energy while adding little (or nothing) to the cost of the foundation and still providing the needed structural strength. The researchers also envision a concrete roadway that could provide contactless recharging for electric cars as they travel over that road. But let’s first discuss the workings of an electrical capacitor.

Capacitors consists of only two electrically charged plates separated by an insulator. You may recall the “flux capacitor” that had three legs in the movie “Back to the Future” but be assured there are no three leaded capacitors in the world today, all have only two leads or plates as they are commonly called. When a battery or other source of voltage is applied across the capacitor, by connection to these plates, electrons build on one plate and are removed from the other. This causes one plate to become negative and the other positive.

It is the voltage source that provides the power to accumulate on one plate and sweep electrons from the second, the positive charge on that plate is a consequence of the protons left in the metal without their usual accompaniment of electrons. Now, if the charging voltage is removed from this system, the charges remain fixed there on the two plates because they are attracted to each other. We say that the capacitor is charged and it has a steady voltage across its terminals that can be used to say, light a light bulb. But unlike a battery whose voltage remains relatively constant (unless it is dead), once the mobile electrons move back to their original positions, the voltage across the capacitor drops to zero.

So how can this power a house? Well, the amount of energy that can be stored within a capacitor depends on several things such as the dimensions of the device as well as the dielectric properties of the insulator. Over the past 100 years great advances have been made in insulator materials where large amounts of energy may be stored in small volumes. Some low voltage “supercapacitors” on the market today can store 60 Joules per cubic inch and with enough of them in parallel you could power your house through the night.

The key to the new supercapacitors developed by this team comes from a method of producing a cement-based material with an extremely high internal surface area due to a dense, interconnected network of conductive material within its bulk volume. The researchers achieved this by introducing carbon black — which is highly conductive — into a concrete mixture along with cement powder and water, and letting it cure. These structures have a fractal-like structure, with larger branches sprouting smaller branches, and those sprouting even smaller branchlets, and so on, ending up with an extremely large surface area within the confines of a relatively small volume. To complete the capacitor they soak the solid concrete in a potassium chloride electrolyte material.

“The material is fascinating,” Masic (one of the researchers) says. “Because you have the most-used manmade material in the world, cement, that is combined with carbon black, as little as 3 percent by volume of the mix, that is a well-known historical material — the Dead Sea Scrolls were written with it. You have these at least two-millennia-old materials that when you combine them in a specific manner you come up with a conductive nanocomposite, and that’s when things get really interesting.” As the mixture evolves, “the carbon black is self-assembling into a connected conductive wire,” he says.

The team calculated that a block of nanocarbon-black-doped concrete that is a 12-foot cube would have enough capacity to store about 10 kilowatt-hours of energy, which is considered the average daily electricity usage for a household.

That makes me want to start digging this afternoon.