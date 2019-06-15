It was a big mistake buying those strange seeds on eBay. Under the heading “odd plants,” I had purchased about 50 different and crazy seeds — mostly from the Orient — that promised to grow weird and unusual flowers, trees and vines for my greenhouse. Being only a dollar or two, I figured it would be fun to see what I could grow here in Elko and what could sprout.
Some of the variations were pretty interesting, such as the Baobab tree from Madagascar, or the Rare Blue Marigold Maidenhair seeds (they came up yellow anyway). I plunked down money for some blue sunflowers and these are still developing and haven’t flowered yet so no telling what color they will be. I gave some of these seeds to friends in town so if you see any blue ones growing they may have come from my eBay purchase.
But things didn’t go as smooth as I had planned. One of the biggest problems with buying seeds from overseas is that they usually do not list the item description when you get the package. Because of this, I was stuck with dozens of envelopes from China, Thailand, and Korea that just contained seeds — no telling what they were or how to grow them. Although I tried to keep everything organized as best I could, it was a surprise every time one sprouted.
One plant, a Cardinal vine, was easy to distinguish because every week a new and pretty red flower popped out on the side looking like, yes, a tiny red bird. Another plant was quite sinister, however, because it grabbed onto everything in sight, prompting Mira to call it a Devil Bat vine. Over the weekend, one of these Devil Bats, just by itself, became entwined onto a dozen nearby tomato plants, taking us over an hour to untangle the mess. I could swear the plant was dangerous.
On a happy note, another sprout I could recognize was a tiny mimosa seedling. It was no doubt the “sensitive plant” I had bought. Going by various names, such as Touch Me Not, Shy Plant or even Zombie plant, this is one of those types, like a Venus Flytrap, that can actually move its leaves downward when touched by a human finger. The effect is rapid and reversible, with the plant returning to its original state within a few minutes.
I had seen one growing wild last December in Hawaii at a zipline park near Hilo, and thought it would be fun to grow here from seeds. Naturally it would have to remain inside, it couldn’t take our Ryndon subzero cold winters. I did a little research on this plant and here is what I found.
Having the official scientific name of Mimosa pudica, the Sensitive Plant is native to South America but is now considered a pantropical weed, and can be found even in the southern United States. Grown often for its curiosity value, as said before, the compound leaves fold inward and droop when touched or shaken.
The fact that they also close at night I discovered one evening when I was showing some guests my plant menagerie. I was startled to find the leaves drooped and at first thought the plant had died. It re-opened for business the next day in the sunlight, all ready to go.
Due to the Mimosa pudica’s unique response to touch, it became an ideal plant for many experiments over the years regarding plant habituation and memory. Back in the 1870s a German botanist, Wilhelm Pfeffer, determined the mechanism of the plant’s rapid movements and found them to be associated with the quick movement of water within the structure. When touched, the stimulus is transmitted from the leaflet to the leaflet’s swollen base and from there to the bases of the other leaflets which run along the length of the stem. Somehow the water is set in motion by differences in ion concentration along the stimuli path.
Pfeffer was the first to propose that this reflex may have evolved as a defense mechanism to predators, theorizing that animals may be afraid of a fast moving plant and would rather eat a less active one. Other suggestions for this strange behavior include the idea that the sudden movement dislodges harmful insects or perhaps simply the plant prefers shade in order to reduce water loss due to evaporation.
The movement of folding inwards is energetically costly for the plant and naturally interferes with the process of photosynthesis. Pfeffer found that repeated mechanical stimulation of leaflets led to a decrease in sensitivity.
In 1906, the famous Indian scientist J.C. Bose confirmed Pfeffer’s findings that the plant needed a sufficient rest period between “foldings” by using an automatic leaf touching machine. Following this, the question arose among botanists as to whether the Mimosa pudica could actually discriminate between stimuli. This was answered in the affirmative in 1965 by Holmes and Gruenberg, whose experimental design included drops of water and finger touching as stimuli. After a while the plant habituated to water drops and would only close when touched by a finger, no longer responding to drops of water.
Other researchers such as Gagliano in 2014 have experimented with stimulating the plant using electric shocks and light intensity variations showing that the Mimosa can actually learn when to close and when not to. A plant that can “think.”
