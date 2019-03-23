Benjamin Franklin is a prominent figure in American history comparable to Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln. A signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, he was there when the action started and as a result Franklin is considered a Founding Father of the United States.
As almost everyone knows he also was a leading author, printer, political theorist, politician, postmaster, inventor, statesman and diplomat. As a scientist, he was one of the first to conduct high voltage experiments in America and for this, I just had to visit Old Ben’s grave and say a few “thank yous.”
From here in Philadelphia where I am staying for the Pittcon trade show, I can easily look out my hotel window on Arch Street and see Franklin’s final resting place. Very easy to find, his grave is only a stride away from the street sidewalk of the Christ Church Burial Ground and this prompts many visitors to toss pennies through the fence, presumably a memento for his flat tombstone.
History books say that Franklin worked hard with endless energy campaigning for colonial unity. He worked initially as an author and then as the first United States Ambassador to France. He exemplified the emerging nation by defining American philosophy as a marriage of the practical values of thrift, hard work, education, community spirit and self-governing institutions. Strictly against any European authoritarianism either political or religious, Franklin helped forge a republic based on the concept of liberty and justice for all. He was a remarkable person and we owe him a great debt of gratitude.
Franklin was an inventor of many useful gadgets. Among his many creations were the lightning rod, Franklin stove, bifocal glasses and the flexible urinary catheter. Somewhat of altruistic spirit, Franklin never patented his inventions and allowed others to freely copy his designs.
Although publishing the proverb in his famous almanac, “early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise,” Franklin did not invent daylight savings time as many have proposed, but he may have given the inspiration for it by suggesting that the people of Paris (when he was an envoy there) could economize on candles, then in short supply, by rising earlier to use morning sunlight. Just for the record, DST really started during WWI in an effort to conserve scarce heating coal in Germany.
Through his research, Franklin was among the first to prove the electrical principal of conservation of charge and, as every young EE is taught, Franklin was the first to use the terms “positive” and “negative.” Today we call the electrodes of a battery “plus” and “minus” from this notion.
Franklin invented the lightning rod based on what he learned from experiments with an electrostatic machine he operated in his home laboratory. The machine produced high voltage by accumulating surface charges on a rotating glass globe rubbed with a cloth, much like one does when rubbing a balloon on the rug when doing the “stick it to the wall” trick. In the process of this work Franklin observed that pointed objects were more effective for “throwing off” sparks from the generator than round, blunted objects — a rule that would be known as Gauss’s Law 50 years later.
Franklin wondered if the discovery of a pointy metal conductor spark emitter could be employed in some type of practical invention. With inductive reasoning he thought a sharp object could also attract the electricity out of storm clouds — that is if lightning was indeed the same manifestation. For this he first had to verify that lightning bolts really are giant electric sparks.
To test this theory, Franklin proposed a hazardous experiment, to be performed during an electrical storm, where a person would stand on an insulated stool in an effort to attract a small lightning bolt. It is thought that Franklin performed this exact experiment on June 15, 1752, successfully extracting sparks from a cloud by allowing them to travel down the wet string and drawing the discharge from a set of hanging keys.
To Franklin, this proved conclusively that lightning was indeed electricity. That this experiment could be lethal was driven home a year later when Georg Wilhelm Richmann, professor of the St. Petersburg Academy of Sciences, when repeating Franklin’s experiment, was electrocuted when a bolt of lightning traveled down the kite string, killing him instantly.
Franklin realized that tall wooden buildings such as barns and churches could be protected from lightning strikes by placing a grounded spike of iron on the highest point. Because the sharp point of the lightning rod would attract the electrical discharge the current would travel to the ground, limiting the possibility of a starting a structure fire.
